Lee Johnson’s side failed to get going in difficult conditions and were well beaten on the south coast with the Wearsiders being knocked off the top of the League One table.

Sunderland will have to wait until Saturday week to make amends in the league following the postponement of the clash with Oxford United, originally scheduled for this weekend at the Stadium of Light.

But Johnson does have a game to experiment with his squad this week as the Black Cats begin the defence of their EFL Trophy with a trip to Lincoln City.

Lee Johnson's Sunderland side begin the defence of their EFL Trophy with a trip to Lincoln City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about Sunderland’s clash with the Imps.

When is Lincoln City v Sunderland?

Sunderland’s EFL Trophy group F tie with Lincoln takes place on Tuesday, October 5 with kick-off scheduled for 7pm at the LNER Stadium.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Sunderland on?

The EFL Trophy match between Lincoln and Sunderland will not be broadcast on television.

Can I stream Lincoln City v Sunderland online?

The EFL Trophy match between Lincoln and Sunderland will be available to stream online given the Imps’ partnership with the iFollow streaming service.

Access to the match live on iFollow will be available via the Lincoln City website from up to one hour before kick-off which is at 7pm.

Supporters will have to sign in to their existing iFollow accounts, or create a new account, before purchasing a matchday pass.

How else can I follow Lincoln City v Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Can I buy tickets for Lincoln City v Sunderland?

Black Cats supporters can no longer purchase tickets for the EFL Trophy clash with Lincoln via the club website.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland are priced at 7/5 to win at the LNER Stadium with hosts Lincoln available at 13/8. A draw is priced at 9/4.

These odds are listed with Paddy Power.

The Black Cats are 10/1 favourites to retain the EFL Trophy with Sky Bet.

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Is there any team news ahead of Lincoln City v Sunderland?

Black Cats boss Johnson is expected to shuffle his pack for the trip to the LNER Stadium following Saturday’s defeat to Portsmouth.

Several members of Johnson’s squad are away on international duty with a number of the club’s under-23’s set to be included.

There is also likely to be a space in the side for some of those on the fringes of the first team squad with the likes of Frederik Alves, Lee Burge and Alex Pritchard all in line to be given starts while Denver Hume is also set to feature as he continues his return to full fitness.

