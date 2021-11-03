Lee Johnson’s side were heavily beaten by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday and have conceded eight goals in their last two outings after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Rotherham United last weekend.

The Black Cats welcome Mansfield Town to the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the second successive season in round one of the FA Cup but will be hoping to improve on last year’s efforts after they were eliminated from the competition by George Lapslie’s goal.

And here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the FA Cup first round tie with Mansfield.

Sunderland are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Mansfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID

When is Sunderland v Mansfield?

The FA Cup first round tie between Sunderland and Mansfield is on Saturday, November 6 at 3pm.

How can I follow Sunderland v Mansfield?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary of Sunderland v Mansfield.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available?

Tickets for Sunderland’s clash with Mansfield are on sale and will be located in the East Stand.

Blocks 3-7 of the upper tier and blocks 3-6 of the lower tier will be open for the tie, with prices as follows: Adults £12, Over-65s £6, Under-16s £6 and are available to purchase online, over the phone or in person at the Stadium of Light ticket office.

What are the latest odds?

Sunderland – 2/5

Draw – 18/5

Mansfield – 6/1

Is there any team news?

With no league fixture on the horizon Johnson may opt to make changes to his starting XI after a poor run of form which might see Nathan Broadhead continue his return to full fitness after a 10 minute cameo in the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere Arbenit Xhemajli may also make his first team return after a number of U23’s appearances with West Ham loanee Frederik Alves also in contention to feature.

