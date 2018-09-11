Everything you need to know about Sunderland-linked ex-Middlesbrough winger Junior Mondal

Have your say

Sunderland are reportedly interested in former Middlesbrough winger Junior Mondal - but who is he?

The 21-year-old is currently plying his trade at Evo-Stik Premier North side Whitby Town, after recently signing a new contract with the Seasiders.

Jack Ross would have to wait until January to make a move for the player, but according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the Black Cats are one of a number of Football League clubs who are monitoring the player.

Despite their attempts, Sunderland were unable to sign another winger during the summer transfer window, and it's a void which Mondel could fill.

Here's what we know about him.

What's his background?

Mondal came through the Middlesbrough youth racks before signing his first professional contract in 2013.

The talented winger was a star performer for the under-18 side and was part of Boro's treble-winning under-21 squad, who won the league title, FA North Riding Senior Cup and the final Third Development League Cup in the 2014/15.

Mondel also impressed when Boro competed in the UEFA Youth League, but was surprisingly released in June 2017 following a series of injuries.

Following trials at Aberdeen, Mondel has rebuilt his career at Whitby Town who he joined in November 2017.

What type of player is he?

When Mondel signed a new deal at Whitby, the club's website described him as a winger with 'blistering pace'.

Town boss Chris Hardy said at the time: “Junior is an exciting talent. He’s in a good place at the moment.

“We’re hopeful of getting him regular football and getting him on the scoresheet regularly as well.

“Hopefully if he performs regularly, it will give him a really good platform to go and do some good things in the game.”