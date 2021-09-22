Everything Sunderland fans need to know about tonight's Carabao Cup fourth round draw

When is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?

Sunderland will find out their opposition in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight.

The draw will take place after the televised clash between Manchester United and West Ham and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as well as streamed live on Twitter through the @Carabao_Cup page.

Lee Johnson's Sunderland face Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup tonight (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Lee Johnson’s men have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic to get to this stage and could face some of England’s top teams.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Leeds United all confirmed their place in the fourth round last night with sides like Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal all aiming to follow suit tonight.

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is due to be played on the week commencing October 25 with an announcement of which games are selected for live TV coverage expected later this week..

