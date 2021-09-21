Everything Sunderland and Wigan Athletic fans need to know about the Carabao Cup fourth round draw
The winner of tonight’s game will go into the hat for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round draw – but when does that take place?
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:37 pm
When is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw?
The draw for the Carabao Cup Fourth Round will take place on Wednesday, 22 September 2021.
The draw will take place after the televised clash between Manchester United and West Ham and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as well as streamed live on Twitter through the @Carabao_Cup page.