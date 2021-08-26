Everything Lee Johnson had to say on Corry Evans, Lee Burge, Will Grigg, transfers, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers

Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light so far.

Incomings and outgoings are still expected on Wearside before the August 31 transfer deadline, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Mackems.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday

But with just days left to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside as Sunderland’s new hierarchy eye the last-minute deals to complete Johnson’s squad ahead of the Black Cats’ promotion push.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know as it happens – including news, opinion, gossip and interviews:

