Everything Lee Johnson had to say on Corry Evans, Lee Burge, Will Grigg, transfers, Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers
Sunderland faced Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and ran out 3-2 winners.
Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.
Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light so far.
Incomings and outgoings are still expected on Wearside before the August 31 transfer deadline, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Mackems.
Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday
But with just days left to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside as Sunderland’s new hierarchy eye the last-minute deals to complete Johnson’s squad ahead of the Black Cats’ promotion push.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know as it happens – including news, opinion, gossip and interviews:
Injury update
Lee Johnson on Denver Hume
“It’s an ongoing process. Someone is going to have to change their tact otherwise it’s going to fade out. That process had an order it had to hit and we’re at the back end of that now. “
Lee Johnson on Will Grigg and fans
“A lot of my focus is on the ones that come in and the upcoming games.
“Everyone is enjoying it. We want to keep building. That feeling of it being difficult for the opponent. The fans are back in and they understand us. They understand when we need a lift, to be our energy. That can be pretty powerful and that trust is building.
Lee Johnson on feel good factor and injuries
“When you come in you don’t always have the perfect players to match the perfect style. At the end of the day, it’s all of the players that do the work.
“We have a lot of talent and a lot of youth with some experience sprinkled in.
“Burge will be fine to train tomorrow and Evans has been on the grass and looks good. Alves just had cramp. We’ll dust ourselves off and go again.
“It is a good chance to build him (Evans) up in terms of minutes and fitness.
“We’re always looking in all positions. Sunderland needs to have a heavy shirt and there needs to be competition. We’re looking to improve always in all areas.
“We have to work to a budget depending on what goes on. We’re always trying to maximise when you can do.”
Lee Johnson on squad and young players
“Holes in the squad mean they get opportunities. Certain players have done well from that. But we’re still clear on what we need but if we can’t bring in quality then we will wait.
“Versatility is a good thing and we can keep a tight-knit squad.. It can be difficult to manage a big squad. Players want to play football, they don’t think about money. We have to make everyone in the squad feel valued.”
Lee Johnson on League One and transfers
“The focus is always the process and being on it. We feel that if our process is good then we have as good a chance as any to win as many matches as possible.
“We’re in the top ten most fancied
“It will take up a lot of time. It has done all summer. It’s been nice to see the rewards. When you work all ours watching clips and studying a personality, for everyone that comes in there’s four or five that have fallen down.”
Lee Johnson on Carabao Cup draw and Wycombe
“I would have preferred a home draw. It would have been nice. It is what it is. They’re a team (Wigan) who are strong rivals for us.
“Tough game. Wycombe always put you on the back foot. They are masters of disrpution. This is a real good test for us. I’m looking forward to see how we cope. “
Insight from the Leeds United camp
Transfer update
Everton are reported to have launched a £5million bid for in-demand Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal.
But there is strong interest from several other clubs and a permanent move to the Premier League could be on the cards.
The Athletic report: “After a summer when it has felt like most of the English third tier has been queuing up to take the 18-year-old on loan, top-flight Everton made their move over the weekend with a bid believed to be worth in the region of £5 million, plus add-ons.”
It was rejected but Everton remain keen.
The transfer window closes on Tuesday, August 31 at 11pm.
Sunderland remain keen to add to their options ahead of the window closing, with the Black Cats having so far made seven summer signings.