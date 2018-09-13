Every twist and turn in the Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji Sunderland saga

It's a saga which has engulfed the summer months, with a heap of twists and turns along the way.

Sunderland fans could be forgiven for forgetting some of the inside details of Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji's attempts to exit the Stadium of Light over the summer, with plenty of rumours, reports and on-off deals throughout the transfer window and beyond. From Torino to Turkey and every rumour in-between, we've rounded up all the news concerning the duo over the summer. Follow the timeline below for every twist and turn from the saga: