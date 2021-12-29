Kristjaan Speakman ended up concluding deals for the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Leon Dajaku, Thorben Hoffman, Nathan Broadhead and Corry Evans alongside some under-23 signings.
However, Sunderland have been hit by multiple injuries this campaign and look set to strengthen again during the January transfer window.
But what is the situation now with some of the targets Sunderland didn’t manage to capture in the summer and could any of those deals be potentially revised?
Here, though, we take a look at EVERY player the Wearsiders were linked with signing during the summer, what has happened since and whether or not Sunderland could revisit a deal:
