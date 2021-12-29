Kristjaan Speakman ended up concluding deals for the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Leon Dajaku, Thorben Hoffman, Nathan Broadhead and Corry Evans alongside some under-23 signings.

However, Sunderland have been hit by multiple injuries this campaign and look set to strengthen again during the January transfer window.

But what is the situation now with some of the targets Sunderland didn’t manage to capture in the summer and could any of those deals be potentially revised?

Here, though, we take a look at EVERY player the Wearsiders were linked with signing during the summer, what has happened since and whether or not Sunderland could revisit a deal:

1. Josh Key Sunderland were said to have offered a six-figure fee for the right-back but Exeter rejected it and the player remains at St James' Park. Right-back is still a problem area for Lee Johnson, so this feels like a deal that could be revisited.

2. Jordan Jones Sunderland were linked with a move for their former loanee very early on in the window. However, Jordan Jones opted to sign for Wigan Athletic alongside former Black Cats Charlie Wyke and Max Power. A deal to bring Jones back to the Stadium of Light at this stage is unlikely to be on the cards.

3. Daniel Jebbison The Sheffield United striker was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland and was even in attendance at the Stadium of Light for the pre-season clash against Hull City. The deal went quiet, and Jebbison joined Burton Albion on loan. Unless he is recalled by the Blades, Jebbison is unlikely to join Sunderland during the winter window.

4. Djibril Cisse Now this one was definitely tenuous at the time. The 40-year-old former striker issued a come and get me plea to Sunderland on social media. Obviously, the deal didn't come off and for good reason! We can't see Sunderland making a move for the ageing striker this window either.