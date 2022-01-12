Youngster Trai Hume became Sunderland' s first January signing earlier last week, with the Black Cats paying a six-figure sum to sign the talented right back from Linfield.

The 19-year-old did travel to Wycombe Wanderers with Sunderland as they drew 3-3 in a pulsating encounter, with a COVID-19 and injury-hit squad almost leading to a postponement.

Hume, though, wasn’t part of the Black Cats squad to face Lincoln City midweek.

Johnson has high hopes for Hume, who signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further year.

But who else have Sunderland been linked with?

Here, we take a look:

1. Cameron Archer One player that has recently been linked with a move to Sunderland is Cameron Archer from Aston Villa. However, Steven Gerrard apparently wants to keep the young striker at Villa Park. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Macauley Bonne Sunderland and Wigan Athletic have been linked with Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne this month Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3. Freddie Ladapo Sunderland are said to be interested in Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo after he recently handed in a transfer request. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Dan Jebbison Recent reports stated that the Black Cats are still trying to do a deal to bring Dan Jebbison to the Stadium of Light after he joined Burton on loan in the summer. Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales