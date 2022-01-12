Youngster Trai Hume became Sunderland' s first January signing earlier last week, with the Black Cats paying a six-figure sum to sign the talented right back from Linfield.
The 19-year-old did travel to Wycombe Wanderers with Sunderland as they drew 3-3 in a pulsating encounter, with a COVID-19 and injury-hit squad almost leading to a postponement.
Hume, though, wasn’t part of the Black Cats squad to face Lincoln City midweek.
Johnson has high hopes for Hume, who signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further year.
But who else have Sunderland been linked with?
Here, we take a look:
