Youngster Trai Hume became Sunderland' s first January signing, with the Black Cats paying a six-figure sum to sign the talented right back from Linfield.

And now, Danny Batth has opted to join the Black Cats on an 18-month deal, becoming the second signing of the January transfer window after Hume and Sunderland have not paid a fee for the defender.

Johnson says that he has twice signed to sign Batth in the past, who has twice promotion from League One.

The Sunderland head coach has cited his leadership qualities as potentially crucial for the second half of the season.

But who else have Sunderland been linked with?

Here, we take a look:

Sunderland and Wigan Athletic have been linked with Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne this month

