News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Marcus Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.Marcus Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.
Marcus Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light.

Every player linked with a move to Sunderland this transfer window

It all seems a bit quiet on the transfer front at the moment but who have the Black Cats been linked with this summer?
By James Copley
Published 22nd Jun 2019, 11:30 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST

Scroll down and click through the pages.

The 20-year-old Bolton defender is highly rated and could be available at a cut price given Bolton's financial woes. Premier League Burnley could scupper any potential Sunderland move, however.

1. Harry Brockbank

The 20-year-old Bolton defender is highly rated and could be available at a cut price given Bolton's financial woes. Premier League Burnley could scupper any potential Sunderland move, however. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
North-East born Marcus Maddison recently hinted at the possibility of signing for his boyhood club on Instagram and has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside for over a year.

2. Marcus Maddison

North-East born Marcus Maddison recently hinted at the possibility of signing for his boyhood club on Instagram and has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside for over a year. Photo: Ker Robertson

Photo Sales
The Doncaster Rovers striker is available for £1m with Sunderland reportedly keen to do a deal.

3. John Marquis

The Doncaster Rovers striker is available for £1m with Sunderland reportedly keen to do a deal. Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Sunderland had been linked with the prolific striker but Charlton swooped to make Bonne their first summer signing - forcing Sunderland to look elsewhere.

4. Macauley Bonne

Sunderland had been linked with the prolific striker but Charlton swooped to make Bonne their first summer signing - forcing Sunderland to look elsewhere. Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandBlack Cats