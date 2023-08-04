It all seems a bit quiet on the transfer front at the moment but who have the Black Cats been linked with this summer?
1. Harry Brockbank
The 20-year-old Bolton defender is highly rated and could be available at a cut price given Bolton's financial woes. Premier League Burnley could scupper any potential Sunderland move, however. Photo: Getty
2. Marcus Maddison
North-East born Marcus Maddison recently hinted at the possibility of signing for his boyhood club on Instagram and has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside for over a year. Photo: Ker Robertson
3. John Marquis
The Doncaster Rovers striker is available for £1m with Sunderland reportedly keen to do a deal. Photo: Clive Rose
4. Macauley Bonne
Sunderland had been linked with the prolific striker but Charlton swooped to make Bonne their first summer signing - forcing Sunderland to look elsewhere. Photo: Jordan Mansfield