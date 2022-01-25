Sunderland signed defender Danny Batth from Stoke.

Every League One transfer completed by Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Ipswich, Wigan and rivals in January

With less than a week to go until the end of the month both in and outgoings are still expected at Sunderland.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:35 pm

The Black Cats are firmly in the race for automatic promotion from League One, yet the squad does appear a little light in some areas.

There are also plans for some of the squad's younger players to leave on loan, with other outgoings also possible.

Sunderland’s rivals will also be looking to strengthen in the final days of the transfer window.

Here are the deals which have been completed so far in League One:

1. Accrington Stanley

IN: Rosaire Longelo (Newcastle, undisclosed), Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace, undisclosed) | OUT: Dion Charles (Bolton)

2. AFC Wimbledon

IN: Terry Ablade (Fulham, loan), Tomas Kalinauskas (Barnsley, loan) | OUT: Corie Andrews (Colchester, loan)

3. Bolton

IN: Dion Charles (Accrington, £320K), Marlon Fossey (Fulham, loan), Aaron Morley (Rochdale, £100K), James Trafford (Man City, loan), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Millwall, free) | OUT: Ali Crawford (St Johnstone), Eoin Doyle (St Patrick's Athletic), Harry Brockbank (released), Dennis Politic (Cremonese)

4. Burton

IN: William Kokolo (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Gassan Ahadme (Norwich, undisclosed) | OUT: Michael Bostwick (Stevenage, loan), Omari Patrick (Carlisle), Kane Hemmings (Tranmeme) Lucas Akins (Mansfield)

