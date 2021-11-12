Broadhead, who joined the Black Cats on loan from Everton in the summer, was just beginning to find form when he suffered the setback during a 5-0 win over Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light in September.

The 23-year-old striker played alongside Stewart in the aforementioned win, as the pair linked up effectively at the Stadium of Light.

Yet Broadhead’s setback led to more than a month on the sidelines, while the team’s form has also dropped off in recent weeks.

When asked about the prospect of playing alongside Stewart again this season, Broadhead told the Echo: “Yeah definitely. I like playing with Ross.

“We give each other confidence and I think hopefully we can work it out.”

Broadhead did return to action after coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, before starting Sunderland’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Mansfield.

The striker then scored as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Bradford in the Papa John’s Trophy, converting Elliot Embleton’s lofted pass with an emphatic finish.

Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland.

That goal came as a big relief for the forward following weeks of rehab and hard work behind the scenes.

Broadhead was able to sit in on team meetings and tactical sessions during his spell on the sidelines, yet the past month has also included lots of individual recovery work.

“I've had a hamstring injury before, it’s a common injury in football,” said the striker when asked about his recovery process.

“You have to take time and I was meant to be out for two weeks but I felt a little bit in there so I rested a few more weeks to get it right.

“I have done it before and I know what it’s like so you just have to pull yourself through and build myself up again.

“This is a stepping stone for the rest of the season.

"It was a difficult time out and I’ve worked hard in the gym to try and get my fitness up. Hopefully I will be rewarded.”

