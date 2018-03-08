Everton loanee set for Sunderland recall after lengthy absence

Brendan Galloway could be handed a Sunderland recall with Chris Coleman facing a defensive crisis.

Tyias Browning has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin problem, while John O'Shea is also a major doubt for the trip to Loftus Road on Saturday.

O'Shea has not trained since the Aston Villa defeat, while Jake Clarke-Salter serves the third game of his suspension.

Billy Jones deputised at the heart of defence on Tuesday night but struggled and should O'Shea miss out, Galloway is line for a place in the squad.

He last made a first team appearance on December 9th as Sunderland clung on for a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Coleman said: "Brendan’s had a few U23 games and he asked to play in those so fair play to him.

"He’s trained hard, he might get a call depending on what happens with Sheasy on Friday, he could be in the squad. It is hard for him, it hasn’t worked out but I said to him 6 weeks ago, if you don’t move, stay fit because you never know. He has done that and so he may get a chance. "

Cpleman also revealed that Marc Wilson has started training again but is not yet ready for first team football.

He added that despite his injury, Browning will see out the season on Wearside.

He said: "Our physio spoke with Everton and explained the situation. They were happy for him to stay here for the time being, his contract is here til the end of the season, and that’s good for us because he is a cracking lad.

"He’s been nervous in some games but he was good at Millwall, he is a good personality around the place and it is a shame for him and us that he won’t be available."