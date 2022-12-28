Everton loanee and former Sunderland target has 'suitors' and could leave on permanent deal
Former Sunderland loanee Nathan Broadhead could be on the move this January – according to reports.
The Everton striker is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic following a successful stint at Sunderland last season, where he helped the Black Cats to promotion from League One.
The Black Cats were extremely close to signing Broadhead for a second time following his 13 goals in 27 appearances whilst a Sunderland player last campaign before Wigan Athletic came in with an 11th-hour loan deal.
However, The Latics are struggling at the wrong end of the table under new manager Kolo Toure and it has been suggested that the 24-year-old Welshman could return to Everton before leaving permanently.
The Athletic have stated: “Nathan Broadhead, currently on loan at Wigan Athletic, has suitors in that division who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.”
Sunderland play Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in the Championship on Thursday.