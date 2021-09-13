A hard-earned 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Dan Neil and Carl Winchester, was enough to see off the challenge of second-placed Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Being at the top of the table does come with great pressure however and there is currently a lot of talk surrounding the great start Sunderland have made to this season.

Here, we round up all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has issued a challenge to Lee Johnson after he won the League One Manager of the Month award last week. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Sunderland close to adding Everton coach to set-up

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Sunderland are close to appointing a new first-team coach.

The report suggests that Everton’s Phil Jevons, who works as an Academy Coach at Goodison Park, is set to join Sunderland.

Lee Johnson’s men currently sit top of the League One table with the addition of the 42 year-old set to bolster his backroom staff.

Nixon tweeted: “Sunderland. Going to bring in coach Phil Jevons from Everton to work with first team. Been at under 18 level at Goodison … now stepping up.”

Kevin Phillips’ challenge to Lee Johnson after award win

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was awarded the League One Manager of the Month award last week having guided Sunderland to top of the table.

His team then followed that up on Saturday, defeating Accrington Stanley, to stay top of the table.

This win came as a great relief as many fans, including legend Kevin Phillips, worried about the ‘Manager of the Month curse’.

Phillips, speaking to Football Insider, admitted he was worried about Saturday’s game but has challenged Johnson and his players to continue the momentum that good results bring:

“It happens when you are top of the league.

“You need to get recognised for that. I’ve seen it so many times when someone wins that award and then they lose the next few games.” Phillips told Football Insider.

“I’m sure this won’t derail their season or anything but don’t let it go to your head and just keep going, ignore it.

“It’s part and parcel of the game these days but Lee has done a really good job.

“It’s only early but Sunderland need to keep this going,”

