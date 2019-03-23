Ethan Robson’s tough baptism against Rangers and Celtic will enhance his Sunderland career, says Jack Ross

Jack Ross believes Ethan Robson’s loan move to Dundee is starting to pay off for the talented midfielder.

Robson had suffered an unbelievably frustrating season on Wearside, missing out on the chance to start the season in midfield after suffering a groin injury.

He returned against Carlisle United in the Checkatrade Trophy in October, but suffered an ankle injury just minutes after scoring a superb long-range goal.

The arrival of Grant Leadbitter in January pushed him further down the short-term pecking order, leading to his loan exit.

Injury meant it took time for him to get his chance in the Scottish Premiership but he completed 90 minutes in consecutive games before the international break.

Ross has been impressed with his performances so far in challenging circumstances, with Dundee struggling near the bottom and taking on the league’s big teams.

“Potts [John Potter] spoke to him very recently,” Ross said.

“I know Jim McIntrye very well and some of his staff so I’m aware of how he’s getting on.

“Bally [Kevin Ball] went to see him at Ibrox a couple of weeks ago, which was a tough night for them but a really good game to go and see him in.

“he’s enjoying it.

“He had a little groin injury at first but has got himself into the team and played some hard games, Rangers, Hearts, Celtic.

“It’s been really good for him and everything I’ve seen in terms of the footage, it looks he’s competing well in that league,” he added.

“Playing against some of those teams is a challenge.

“I’ve said often enough how much I like him, and he’s forced his way which is important.”

Ross admitted in February that wanted to keep Robson and still sees him as a potential part of plans for next season.

“I didn’t really want him to go out but we’ve brought Grant in and he’s missed so much time through injury,” Ross said.

“I said to him that I thought he would get an opportunity before the end of the season but I couldn’t guarantee it.

“I like him so much and think he’s so different to what we’ve got but he’s missed the bulk of what we’ve done this season through injury.

“It’s been disappointing because if you look, he’s never really had an injury problem before.

“I think it’s a good move, they’ve got some big games and they’re in a tough position.

“With both Ethan and Elliot [Embleton], I’m hoping I get two midfielders next season.

“I hope it goes well for him because I really do like him.”