Ethan Robson on his Sunderland league debut and the two players that helped him most in Hull win

Academy graduate Ethan Robson has praised Lee Cattermole and John O’Shea for their influence on him.

The 21-year-old made his first league start for Sunderland in the 1-0 win over Hull City and the midfielder has singled out the experienced duo for their calming influence.

Robson said: "Making my league debut was a great feeling. I had all my family there and it was a really proud day.

"We knew the team on Friday and when my name was read out it was a great feeling.

"You get nerves on the morning and then once you get out there you look to focus on the game and the nerves go.

"Catts helped me a lot in that game, it was non-stop communication from him, John O’Shea helped me out too, telling me where to go and when.

"I felt those two really helped me."

He added: "Under-23s football is a lot different to first team and I am ready for the next step now."