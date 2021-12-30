'Entering the Sunderland cult hall of fame': Fans praise key men after resounding win over Sheffield Wednesday

Ross Stewart scored twice in the first half before Callum Doyle netted his first goal for the club.

Stewart then completed his hat-trick after half-time while substitute Benji Kimpioka added a fifth.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

Sunderland fans.

@Hatton__1: Going into 2022 top of the league seemed unrealistic after the Rotherham game but credit to Lee Johnson and the team for turning it around. Most important transfer window of our League One days - KLD show us you mean business and get us the reinforcements we need.

@joey__burton__: Gooch has played everywhere tonight. Just one of many fantastic performances in this game

@Dan1879_SAFC: What a performance that is man!! Huge win, on paper one of the toughest games of the season, especially after the loss at their place. We’ve totally blown them away! Even Benji scored!!

@safccraig7: Sunderland brilliant tonight, Bailey Wright deserves so much credit been absolutely brilliant since he came back into the team

@kevindefty1: Great performance, measured aggression, high press, some great team goals and never put a foot wrong defensively. Could easily have been double figures.

@DJ_Haribo: Tom Flanno is gonna be entering the #safc cult hall of fame if he keeps this up. He’s playing like prime Paolo Maldini atm

@GarethDuff: Massive result! Huge 3 points and a very convincing performance against a side I fancied to be there or thereabouts. Controlled the game from the off.

