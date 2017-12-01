England draw Belgium, Panama and Wahbi Khazri's Tunisia in World Cup group

Have your say

England will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In today's draw, Gareth Southgate's men were placed in Group G for the tournament next summer.

England will open their campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18, before playing World Cup debutants Panama in Novgorod on June 24.

They will then finish their group games against Roberto Martinez-managed Belgium on June 28 in Kaliningrad.

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland winger Chris Waddle, who missed a penalty in the 1990 semi-final against Germany, said: "It's a fantastic draw for England. You can't ask for a better draw.

"Every team is dangerous. Belgium are class on their day but the rest are very beatable."

Tunisia could include Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri, on loan at Rennes, in their squad. His Sunderland team-mate, Bryan Oviedo, looks set to be part of Costa Rica's bid to get out of a Group E that includes Brazil and Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's Serbia.

Draw in full:

GROUP A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

GROUP B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

GROUP C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

GROUP D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

GROUP E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

GROUP F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

GROUP G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

GROUP H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan