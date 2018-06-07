England coach reacts to Sunderland Ladies' Super League omission

England Women boss Phil Neville has expressed his sadness at Sunderland Ladies' omission from the FA's new-look Women's Super League

But Neville, who took over the reigns from Mark Sampson in January, believes that the league has had to make some tough decisions in order to develop further.

The Lady Black Cats were unsuccessful in their application for a place in the revamped Women's Super League and Championship - although they have launched an appeal against the decision.

And the England boss admitted he was sad to see Sunderland missing from next season's line-up.

Neville knows only too well the quality available in the North East, with several of his current squad having progressed through the ranks at the Black Cats.

Indeed, current Sunderland skipper Lucy Staniforth earned a call-up to his squad yesterday after initially being placed on his standby list.

Sunderland Head Coach Mel Copeland has also assisted Neville during recent World Cup qualifiers after he recognised her growing reputation as a coach.

Speaking ahead of England's trip to Russia in a World Cup qualifier on Friday (kick-off 5pm), Neville aired his views on the Black Cats' snub.

“It’s sad for Sunderland, for Mel and the players,” he said, speaking to Our Game Magazine.

“The league has had to make tough decisions and I don’t get involved in that. I think the league is getting stronger and it’s up to the clubs. It’s okay to say we’re sad but to get into that league, you’ve got to be a certain level and we’re hoping those teams stepping up will improve the quality."