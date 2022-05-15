Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke Yorke has signed a deal to lead the Bulls for the next two ALM seasons.

It marks the Trinidad and Tobago international’s first senior coaching role replacing Ante Milicic, who has stepped down after two seasons for family reasons.

Yorke was at Sunderland from 2006 to 2009, scoring six goals in 59 appearances, and helping the Black Cats to win the Championship in 2007.

He also represented Trinidad and Tobago 74 times between 1989 and 2009, scoring 19 goals, and helped his country qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

Ex-Sunderland manager favourite for Indian job

Former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is favourite to take over Indian champions Jamshedpur.

The one-time Leeds United manager is also said to be in the mix for the vacant AFC Wimbledon job.

The 52-year-old has been jobless since leaving Fleetwood Town

Chris Coleman talks Sunderland Til I Die Netflix docu-series

Chris Coleman has opened up on his time at Sunderland and the Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

The Welshman was appointed in November 2017 with Sunderland languishing at the wrong end of the Championship table, but failed to pull the Black Cats away from relegation trouble as the club were relegated to League One.

“It was an honour to be asked to go to Sunderland. I’m a football person, I know there’s certain clubs – they have the history, supporters, the potential. When it came up, even though they were bottom of the league, I just thought ‘I’m not going to turn that down’. They’ve got such potential,” he explained to the i newspaper

“It was just the wrong time, I was only there four months, with the wrong people in charge of the club. But it’s definitely the right club for anyone to manage. If anyone asked me about Sunderland I’d say ‘Walk there!’ If you can get that club going, and those people on side, it will be something else.

“It’s the biggest regret of my career because we got relegated and that was unthinkable. It was so frustrating because we were helpless a little bit.

“I didn’t even know there was a documentary happening. I signed the contract in Winchester, where I live, and I didn’t know about the cameras until after I signed the contract. I was a bit surprised. It wasn’t my cup of tea, cameras in the dressing room and following you round.

“But it was what it was, we had an obligation to play our part. I can’t watch it, it’s too painful for me.”

“I signed a good contract to go there, we got relegated and I said: ‘Rip that up, of course’,” he said.