Ellis Short has to help Chris Coleman with signings, warns Sunderland star

Sunderland owner Ellis Short needs to help Chris Coleman with transfers, John O'Shea has warned.

The Sunderland skipper has called on Short to make some finances available to the Black Cats boss as he looks to save the club from a second successive relegation.

The Wearsiders are bottom of the Championship and with money tight, Coleman is looking mainly at loan signings during the transfer window.

However, veteran defender O'Shea hopes Short will release some funds for a couple of signings.

"Our objective is get out of there, but the manager is going to need help from the owner," O'Shea told BBC Newcastle.

"Fingers crossed he'll get that but if he doesn't we have to put up, everyone that's here.

"Whatever the manager can do with loans the next couple of weeks, we still have to get on with it, do the best we can and look forward to and face challenges with our chests out.

"The way the Championship is, with a couple of results we can be out of the relegation zone very quickly, and that's the aim."