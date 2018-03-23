Ellis Short, Chris Coleman and Jack Rodwell under the spotlight as former striker discusses key Sunderland issues

Have your say

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott was the special guest for our latest SAFC Facebook Live Q&A with supporters.

Elliott, who still plays football at Northern League Division One high-flyers Morpeth Town, gave his passionate views on a string of key issues facing Sunderland including Ellis Short's ownership, the battle for survival, Chris Coleman and Jack Rodwell.

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott battles for the ball.

Elliott scored 22 goals in 81 appearances for Sunderland during a three-year spell between 2004 and 2007.

Our Sunderland AFC writers Richard Mennear and Phil Smith hold Facebook Live Q&As with a special guest every week, talking all things red and white and taking questions from supporters.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news, analysis and opinion like our SAFC Facebook page here: