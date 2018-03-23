Ellis Short, Chris Coleman and Jack Rodwell under the spotlight as former striker discusses key Sunderland issues

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott was the special guest for our latest SAFC Facebook Live Q&A with supporters.
Elliott, who still plays football at Northern League Division One high-flyers Morpeth Town, gave his passionate views on a string of key issues facing Sunderland including Ellis Short's ownership, the battle for survival, Chris Coleman and Jack Rodwell.
Elliott scored 22 goals in 81 appearances for Sunderland during a three-year spell between 2004 and 2007.
