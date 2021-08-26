The Black Cats progressed to the third round after an exciting 3-2 victory over Blackpool on Tuesday, with Aiden O’Brien bagging a hat-trick.

Sunderland went into yesterday’s draw and will now face a trip to Wigan on the week commencing September 20.

Lee Johnson’s side came out winners in their opening day clash with the Latics and will be hoping to do the double over the team that contains former Wearsiders in Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones, Max Power and James McClean.

We have gathered the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Hull City set to sign Sheffield United striker Hull City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith. The forward has spent the last few seasons out on loan with Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town. (Alan Nixon)

2. Fulham show interest in signing Manchester United defender Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United's Phil Jones to Craven Cottage. The centre-back has struggled with injuries and fitness issues in recent years. (90min)

3. Middlesbrough to miss out on Dutch winger French side Stade Reims have reportedly hijacked Middlesbrough's deal for winger Mitchell Van Bergen. The 21-year-old had been on the verge of joining the CHampionship side this summer. (Football Insider)

4. Portsmouth confirm they aren't in the race to sign Wigan Athletic target Pompey have confirmed they aren't in the running to sign Bristol City defender Taylor Moore. Wigan Athletic now face competition from Hearts for the 24-year-old's signature. (Edinburgh Live)