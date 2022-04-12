Here, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

EFL dates confirmed

The EFL have confirmed that fixtures for the 2022/23 season will be revealed on Thursday, June 23 with the season beginning on Saturday July 30.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depending on which league Sunderland are playing in, there may be a mid-season break because of the World Cup.

League One will play through the tournament whilst the Championship will pause on November 12 and resume again on December 10. The final set of games will conclude on the weekend of May 6, 2023.

For a full breakdown of these key dates, follow the link HERE.

Dobson on Jackson influence

Sunderland fans away at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup (Picture by FRANK REID)

Former Sunderland midfielder George Dobson has revealed the great impact Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has had on his progression.

Dobson moved to The Valley from Wearside in summer but made just five appearances under Nigel Adkins before he was thrown into the deep-end away at Sunderland under new boss Jackson, something Dobson was grateful for:

“When he put me in [the team] up at Sunderland the gaffer was like this is your opportunity. I’ve just been trying to play like every opportunity is my last to stay in the team. I’ll continue to do that every time I get picked.” Dobson said.

“I’m loving playing for the club, loving being here. I really want us to push on next season and be at the right end of the table.”

Manning on loanee hopes

MK Dons boss Liam Manning has urged Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler Hayden to ‘get even better’ before the end of the season.

Hayden, who started the season on-loan at League Two side Swindon Town, has impressed in League One after making the loan switch from Villa in January but Manning wants to see him improve in the promotion run-in.

“He did well in League Two and since coming here, he has progressively got better.