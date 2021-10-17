Lee Johnson’s side came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Priestfield, courtesy of goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan either side of half-time.

Elliot Embleton was then shown a straight red card midway through the second half, as the Black Cats were forced to defend their slender advantage.

When assessing Flanagan’s headed winner, studio guest Ian Holloway said: “I think this goal sums it up. I think that was just pure ‘I’m going to head it and get on the end of it’ and didn’t worry about himself.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle makes a block to deny Gillingham striker John Akinde.

When assessing Embleton’s tackle on Gills defender Jack Tucker, the former Blackpool and Crystal Palace boss added: “This was a bit reckless but this lot care now. I know that might sound a bit weird but you have to want to win everything to be a good team.”

George Elek from the Not The Top 20 Podcast added: "I think that is a game in the past where Sunderland may not have won it. They were backs to the wall, they conceded 25 shots.

“This is the new Sunderland that find a way to win when the chips are down.”

Despite the win, Sunderland remained fourth in League One but do have games in hand on Plymouth and Wycombe ahead of them.

The Black Cats are also level on points with third-place Wigan having played the same number of league fixtures as the Latics.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.