EFL pundit praises 'fantastic Sunderland striker, Sam Vokes’ Wycombe goal questioned plus Rotherham and Wigan prediction
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart was praised for his fantastic performance at Wycombe during the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, while the hosts’ second goal was questioned.
The Black Cats were denied all three points as Wycombe defender Joe Jacobson scored a dramatic equaliser in the eighth minute of stoppage time.
It came after Sunderland striker Ross Stewart had scored twice, making him the standalone top scorer in League One with 17 this season.
When assessing the game, EFL pundit Sam Parkin said: “There has been a bit of needle in recent history between those two clubs so I was expecting it to be spiky but there was no real evidence of that.
“It was just out and out attacking impetus from both sides going to outscore the opposition which made for a fantastic spectacle.”
When discussing Stewart’s performance and the challenges for Wycombe defender Chris Forino-Joseph, Parkin added: “Stewart, what a story this has been. He was fantastic today.
“The forward Sunderland players are really starting to click, (Alex) Pritchard, most touches, most passes today but Stewart’s finishing.
“Forino who is just recently out of non-league had a really difficult day and that is as tough a test as you are going to get in League One at the moment.”
There were also some questions over Wycombe’s second goal when Sunderland players claimed Brandon Hanlan blocked goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sam Vokes eventually headed the ball home to make it 2-1.
On the incident, Parkin said: “There is a lot going on here and you have to keep an eye on the goalkeeper.
“Brandon Hanlan is just backing into him and I think he impedes the Sunderland goalkeeper and just stops him getting off his line and commanding the situation.
“It allows Vokes to poke it home so maybe they got away with one there.”
The result means Sunderland stay second in the table, behind Rotherham on goal difference, while the Black Cats have played four games more than Wigan in fourth – with the Latics five points behind.
“We’ve seen a brilliant game there from Wycombe and Sunderland which was obviously very free scoring,” replied Parkin when asked about the automatic promotion race.
“But the defensive records of Rotherham and Wigan, and Wigan with these games in hand, I would probably edge towards those two.”