EFL disciplinary rule explained with three Sunderland players close to a suspension ahead of Burnley fixture
Three Sunderland players are just one yellow card away from receiving a one-match suspension.
Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard and Luke O’Nien have all picked up four bookings so far this season, meaning they will be walking a disciplinary tightrope for the Black Cats’ next three matches.
The rule applies for any player who picks up five bookings in the league before the 19th Championship game of the season.
For Sunderland that will come when they host Cardiff on November 5.
Black Cats captain Corry Evans has already received five yellow cards this season, meaning he was suspended for last week’s win over Wigan.
Jay Matete, Elliot Embleton, Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch have both been booked three times in the league this season.
Players who receive 10 yellow cards before the 37th league game of the campaign will serve a two-match suspension, while players who pick up 15 yellow cards before the final day of the regular season will be handed a three-match suspension.