EFL confirm playoff dates that may affect Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United
Dates for the 2021/22 League One playoffs have been confirmed by the EFL.
Sunderland currently occupy the last playoff berth in League One in what is proving to be a very hotly-contested battle for the end of season shootout.
The regular season concludes on Saturday April 30 and if all goes to plan for Sunderland and they confirm themselves a playoff spot, then supporters won’t have long to wait to see the Black Cats back in action.
A 6th place finish would see Sunderland play the first-leg of the playoffs at home on Thursday, May 5 (7:45pm kick-off) before the return leg on Sunday, May 8 (6:30pm kick-off).
If Neil’s side secure themselves a fifth or fourth place finish, then the first-leg of their playoff tie would take place on Friday, May 6 (7:45pm kick-off) with the second-leg scheduled for Monday, May 9 (7:45pm kick-off).
The 2021/22 League One playoff final will take place on Saturday, May 21 (3pm kick-off).