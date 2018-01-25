Dutch trial for Sunderland's Jack Rodwell falls through at last minute

Jack Rodwell will not be going on trial at Vitesse Arnhem.

The 26-year-old was due at the Eredivisie side on Thursday to try and secure a move but the club have confirmed that it will now not take place due to 'organisational reasons'.

Sunderland have offered to tear up Rodwell's contract but in an interview with the Daily Mail, he said he would only walk away from his lucrative contract if a move to a new club was lined up.

Black Cats boss Chris Coleman insisted last Friday that Rodwell had made clear he had no interest in playing for the club.

Coleman said: "Jack doesn't want to play for Sunderland. He has told me that, he has told us that. I saw the article. If Jack wants to be somewhere else and he plays every game, I would be happy for him, he is 26.

"The proof is in the pudding. We have to wait and see. He told me he doesn't want to play at Sunderland, doesn't want to be here. That's that. It won't help me, us, tomorrow, I concentrate on the players we have got and have a crack.

"Your Jack Rodwell's who don't want to be here, they can't help our situation. The other boys who want to be here, they are the ones that will help us."