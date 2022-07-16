Alex Neil’s side returned from their pre-season training camp in Portugal this week and now have four more friendly fixtures ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
The Black Cats have also bolstered their defensive options this week following the arrival of centre-back Aji Alese from West Ham.
Dundee are managed by former Sunderland boss Jack Ross, who was appointed by the SPL side in May.
Most Popular
-
1
The Sunderland team set to face Dundee United as Alex Neil weighs up Ross Stewart call: Predicted line-up
-
2
Sunderland's staggering season ticket number update as Coventry City seats go on sale
-
3
Alex Neil explains why Sunderland have signed West Ham defender Aji Alese on a permanent deal
-
4
Aji Alese explains why he left West Ham to join Sunderland as defender links up with England youth team-mates
-
5
Sunderland transfer news: Target signs for Championship rival plus ex-Cats and Stoke striker discusses move
Stick around and refresh the page for all the build-up,action and analysis:
LIVE: Dundee United vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 14:13
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Stewart
- Substitutes: Carney, Alese, Batth, O’Nien, Winchester, Matete, Gooch, Embleton, Clarke, Sonha, Diamond, Taylor
What to make of that side
Stewart injury boost as Alese named in the squad for Dundee United friendly
First of all it’s good to see Ross Stewart back in the starting XI after he missed the match against Roma on Wednesday.
Alex Neil has named a similar team to the one which started the match against Rangers for Sunderland’s first match in Portugal, with the likes of Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts returning to the starting XI.
Bailey Wright will play for the first time in pre-season after helping Australia qualify for this winter’s World Cup last month.
Overall, it’s a strong side and we can probably expect a few more changes for Tuesday’s trip to Bradford.
New signing Aji Alese is on the bench.
How Dundee United will start
Ross Stewart returns
Alese and Stewart are here
The players have arrived
Pitch is looking great!
Some familiar faces
Sunderland will come up against former boss Jack Ross today, after the Scot took charge of Dundee United in May.
The Terrors finished fourth in the SPL in last campaign and this will be their first official friendly of pre-season.
United have also signed former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher on a free transfer this summer, after the forward was released by Stoke City.
Ross Stewart
Sunderland boss Alex Neil will have to make a call on Ross Stewart for today’s match, after the striker missed Wednesday’s friendly against Roma with a minor injury.
“Yeah, Ross just wasn’t quite ready for today’s game,” Neil said after the match.
“It’s nothing too significant.
“Obviously we had players who weren’t completely in their normal position, but I thought they adjusted quite well.”
Centre-back Bailey Wright is expected to play for the first time in pre-season after helping Australia qualify for this winter’s World Cup last month.
Alese on Sunderland move
Here’s Alese told the club’s website after his move to Wearside was completed:
“It’s amazing, I’ve known about the interest for a few weeks and I’m happy it’s finally done.
“It’s been hectic, I played Tuesday night against Ipswich and found out on Wednesday afternoon a bid had been accepted.
“I said my goodbyes on Thursday morning, caught the train up and here I am today.”
“It was a bit sad. 14 years is more than half my life and it’s difficult to say goodbye, but goodbyes are part of life and it’s time to move on.”
He added: “I live five minutes away from West Ham’s training ground and I’ve been there since the age of eight, so it could have been easier to stay but life isn’t easy and I’m ready for the challenge.
“I spoke to Alex Neil, Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey and I got a great feeling about Sunderland. This is the place I want to be, so now it’s time to crack down and get ready for the new season.”
Read more HERE
DONE DEAL!
We’ll start with yesterday’s transfer news.
Sunderland have completed the signing of left-footed centre-back Aji Alese for an undisclosed fee from West Ham to bolster their defensive options.
The 21-year-old has signed an initial three-year deal on Wearside, with a club option of a further year, and could be involved against Dundee United today.
Alese’s arrival means Sunderland have four first-team centre-backs to choose from, with Alese joining new signing Daniel Ballard, Bailey Wright and Danny Batth.
The Black Cats still have work to do in the transfer market, though, and are prioritising another forward signing, while they are also looking to bring in another goalkeeper to challenge Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland are continuing to monitor Nathan Broadhead’s situation at Everton, yet the striker has travelled with the Toffees squad on their pre-season tour of America.