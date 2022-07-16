Here’s Alese told the club’s website after his move to Wearside was completed:

“It’s amazing, I’ve known about the interest for a few weeks and I’m happy it’s finally done.

“It’s been hectic, I played Tuesday night against Ipswich and found out on Wednesday afternoon a bid had been accepted.

“I said my goodbyes on Thursday morning, caught the train up and here I am today.”

“It was a bit sad. 14 years is more than half my life and it’s difficult to say goodbye, but goodbyes are part of life and it’s time to move on.”

He added: “I live five minutes away from West Ham’s training ground and I’ve been there since the age of eight, so it could have been easier to stay but life isn’t easy and I’m ready for the challenge.

“I spoke to Alex Neil, Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey and I got a great feeling about Sunderland. This is the place I want to be, so now it’s time to crack down and get ready for the new season.”