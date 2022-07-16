Alex Neil’s side returned from their pre-season training camp in Portugal this week and now have four more friendly fixtures ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
The Black Cats have also bolstered their defensive options this week following the arrival of centre-back Aji Alese from West Ham.
Dundee are managed by former Sunderland boss Jack Ross, who was appointed by the SPL side in May.
LIVE: Dundee United 0 Sunderland 2 (Hume, 52) (Mulgrew, own goal, 62)
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 16:51
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright (Alese, 65), Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Stewart (Diamond, 65)
- Substitutes: Carney, Alese, Batth, O’Nien, Winchester, Matete, Gooch, Embleton, Clarke, Sonha, Diamond, Taylor
- Dundee United XI: Eriksson, Smith, McMann, Mulgrew, Niskanen, Edwards, Sibbald, Meekison, Harkes, Watt, MacLeod
- Subs: Adams, Graham, Clark, Chalmers, Glass, Freeman, Mochrie, Cudjoe, Watson, Duffy, Thompson
Full-time verdict from Tannadice Park
FULL-TIME: Dundee United 0 Sunderland 2
88’ Another goal-mouth scramble
Dundee have looked dangerous attacking down the left through substitute Cudjoe in this second half and Sunderland were forced to scramble the ball away again there following another low cross.
83’ Diamond playing up front
Diamond has been a direct replacement for Stewart and is trying to cause problems up front.
It hasn’t quite fallen for him yet.
77’ Dundee finishing strong
The hosts are starting to cause more problems and went close again after substitute Glass made a run down the left of the box and sent a low cross into the box.
No one was there to convert.
72’ Strong hand from Patterson
The Sunderland keeper has had more to do in this second half and had to be strong to tip Meekison’s shot over the bar for a corner there.
65’ Double change for Sunderland
Two changes for Sunderland as Alese and Diamond replace Wright and Stewart.
Patterson was also called into action again to keep out another low effort from Watt from a tight angle.
62’ OWN GOAL (MULGREW) 2-0 SUNDERLAND
That is a spectacular own goal from the Dundee United captain.
Mulgrew played a blind back pass from near the centre circle but didn’t see his keeper wasn’t covering the goal.
Eriksson couldn’t recover.
2-0.
55’ Stewart scrapping
That was almost two after Dundee conceded possession in their own half and Stewart almost went through on goal.
The goalkeeper wasn’t able to gather it and Stewart almost managed to play the ball over to Dajaku for a tap-in but couldn’t quite find his team-mate.
At the other end Patterson was called into action and held Meekison’s effort.
52’ GOAL!!! HUME!!!
Not someone you would predict to score the opening goal.
Cirkin’s cross from the left was punched away by the goalkeeper and Hume headed home after venturing forward from right-back.
1-0 Sunderland.