Draws won’t keep Sunderland up, Millwall is a must-win for Chris Coleman’s squad

If Sunderland are to produce a great escape this season, like they used to pull off on a regular basis in the Premier League years, then surely three points at Millwall are a must.

Saturday’s draw against Middlesbrough saw an improvement but Sunderland are rapidly running out of games and draws just won’t keep us up.

Ha'way Back When in association with John Hogg Funeral Directors

So the Millwall game is another game with huge significance.

The pressure, as always, will be massive.

There is no respite but the players have got themselves into this mess and are the only ones that can get us out of it.

In Millwall’s squad, they have Tim Cahill, an old face who has caused Sunderland much damage down the years and a man I thought we’d seen the last of in the English game.

He is right at the top end of those players who always made Sunderland suffer and it is enough to bring any Sunderland fan out in a cold sweat if he is just named in the opposition’s team sheet, whether starting or on the bench.

Our home game with Millwall back in November was a memorable one, not for anything good that happened, but for the two goalkeepers who were at fault for four goals in a 2-2 draw.

Robbin Ruiter had a nightmare that day, failing to keep out two tame free kicks but the Millwall keeper was just as generous by also gifting Sunderland two goals that day.

Rarely, if ever, have I seen two goalkeepers at the same game perform so poorly and though Ruiter won’t feature on Saturday due to injury, I am hoping the Millwall keeper has another off day as we need all the help we can get.

I never played at the New Den during my career, it wasn’t built then but I did play at their old home and there weren’t many more intimidating places both on and off the pitch than Millwall’s old ground.

Their present home is still a difficult place to get something from and if Sunderland are to come away from Millwall on Saturday with anything at all then they are going to have to produce more of the spirited character they showed in games like Middlesbrough on Saturday and Bristol City a few weeks ago but without the defensive calamities.