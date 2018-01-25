DONE DEAL: Sunderland sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kazenga LuaLua

Have your say

Sunderland have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kazenga LuaLua.

The 27-year-old joins the Black Cats after Brighton reached an agreement with LuaLua to cancel his contract with immediate effect.

The winger has joined Sunderland on a free transfer, signing a deal until the end of the season.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at Championship side QPR,playing eight times, making two starts.

LuaLua has scored 22 goals in 183 appearances for Albion since signing from Newcastle United, initially on loan, eight years ago.

He was out of contract at Brighton at the end of the season.

Kazenga LuaLua (right).

The winger has not played for the Seagulls since a red card in the Football League Trophy in December 2016.

LuaLua becomes the second signing of the January window, with Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter arriving on a loan deal until the end of the season earlier this month.

Sunderland are looking to sign two strikers before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Wednesday.