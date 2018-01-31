Done Deal: Sunderland sign 19-year-old striker on deadline day

Sunderland have moved to bolster their Under-23 squad with the signing of Connor Shields from Albion Rovers.

The teenager has penned an 18-month deal on Wearside, signing from Scottish League One outfit Albion Rovers.

Shields has been signed for Elliott Dickman's development squad after catching the eye in Scotland.

The forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions after stepping up to first-team level this season and Sunderland beat off competition from Premier League and Championship clubs to land his signature.

There have been changes at Under-23 level in recent weeks after Rees Greenwood left the club to sign for Gateshead, while defender Tom Beadling joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the rest of the season.

