DONE DEAL: Chris Coleman reveals key factors behind loan signing of Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher

Chris Coleman says new loan signing Ashley Fletcher's physical presence and determination to do well for Sunderland were key factors behind the move.

The 6ft5” target man becomes Chris Coleman’s fourth signing of the window, on a deal until the end of the season from Championship neighbours Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old Manchester United academy product has also had spells with Barnsley and West Ham before joining Middlesbrough in the summer.

Coleman said: “Ash has experience at this level and in the Football League. He’s played for big clubs and in big games.

“He’s a physical presence and a handful for defenders. More importantly he wants to come here, progress and fight with us."

Former Manchester United youngster Fletcher has clocked up 20 appearances for Boro since making the switch from West Ham, but just three of those have been in the Championship starting line-up.

Fletcher has scored twice so far for Boro – netting his first goal against Scunthorpe in the Carabao Cup in August before following that with his first league goal for the club in the 3-2 win against Queens Park Rangers in September.

The striker has made two appearances since Tony Pulis took over as manager. He came off the bench against Aston Villa and started the FA Cup tie with Brighton.