Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups after Covid-19 concerns in the Rovers camp
Sunderland are scheduled to play six league games in 20 days starting with today’s trip to Doncaster – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 5-1 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last time out but have gone seven games unbeaten in League One.
Lee Johnson’s side are third in the table ahead of the match, yet the standings could look very different in a few weeks’ time due to the high volume of matches.
Doncaster’s last match was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Rovers camp, yet the match is set to go ahead as planned.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s 12:30pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland
Last updated: Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 10:08
- Sunderland will face Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium today (12:30pm kick-off).
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Winchester, Neil, Evans, Gooch; Embleton, Pritchard; Stewart
Predicted Doncaster XI: Jones; Knoyle, Olowu, Horton, Rowe; Galbraith, Smith; Hasani, Barlow, Hiwula; Dodoo
McSheffrey on facing Sunderland
Here’s what Doncaster’s caretaker boss had to say about the Black Cats.
“Sunderland have got quality all over the pitch. They’ve got pace and they’ve got some clever players in attacking positions and aggressive defenders.
“They’ve hit some good form in the league.”
McAllister on Sunderland’s options
Sunderland assistant Jamie McAllister spoke to the press last week and discussed the side’s options.
“We have got that versatility, with players like Pritch and Elliot Embleton,” he said.
“We’ve got Leon Dajaku as well, so we’ve got that versatility whether it be to go one up top, or to bring someone in to partner Ross Stewart.
“There was a quite of swelling for Leon after that contact injury but he’s progressing really well, so we’re hoping that he’ll be OK for Monday.
“He’s making good progress.”
The situation at Doncaster
After their game against Lincoln was called off before Christmas, several Doncaster players should be able to feature following a period of self-isolation.
Captain Tom Anderson is doubtful due to injury, while Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ben Close are all long term absentees.
To find out more about Rovers we caught up with Doncaster reporter Liam Hoden from our sister title the Doncaster Free Press.
Here’s what he had to say about their season so far:
“There were wholesale changes over the summer, including a new manager in the dugout and it was always going to take time to bed in, particularly after Covid hit the camp quite hard during pre-season.
“On top of that the club has had a woeful injury record so far, with key players missing. It’s left them relying on a fairly inexperienced group of players who are learning on the job.
“All these factors have had an impact but among it all, performances have not been consistent enough - though they are steadily improving.”
Team news
Sunderland will be without striker Nathan Broadhead who was forced off with a hamstring injury at Arsenal, yet the full extent of the setback is still unknown.
Leon Dajaku could return after missing the Arsenal game, while Dennis Cirkin is available again following a double hernia operation.
Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Niall Huggins are long-term absentees.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s League One game at Doncaster.
We hope you all had a great Christmas and are now looking forward to a busy run of fixtures for the Black Cats.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Eco-Power Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.