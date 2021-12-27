After their game against Lincoln was called off before Christmas, several Doncaster players should be able to feature following a period of self-isolation.

Captain Tom Anderson is doubtful due to injury, while Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ben Close are all long term absentees.

To find out more about Rovers we caught up with Doncaster reporter Liam Hoden from our sister title the Doncaster Free Press.

Here’s what he had to say about their season so far:

“There were wholesale changes over the summer, including a new manager in the dugout and it was always going to take time to bed in, particularly after Covid hit the camp quite hard during pre-season.

“On top of that the club has had a woeful injury record so far, with key players missing. It’s left them relying on a fairly inexperienced group of players who are learning on the job.