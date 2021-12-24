Several Doncaster players had been forced to self-isolate following multiple positive tests, meaning their League One game at Lincoln was postponed last weekend.

But while injured players are not set to return, caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey should have the vast majority of his squad available again this week.

“We’ve had a couple back in training today. With the new guidelines they’re able to come back in," said McSheffrey.

“The remaining boys will be back in for Boxing Day.

“We’ve had no real new ones in recent days so we should have the bulk of the players back for Boxing Day.

“Ultimately you want your strongest squad to select from for every game but you can only control what you can control and it’s out of our hands."

Doncaster will face Sunderland on Monday, December 27 after the game was pushed back a day for TV purposes.

Sunderland are set to host Sheffield Wednesday three days after the Doncaster fixture, yet the game at the Stadium of Light remains in doubt.

Wednesday's match against Burton on Boxing Day has been postponed, with a club statement claiming ‘neither club are able to fulfil the fixture.’

Our sister title The Sheffield Star report the Owls face ‘a race against time as they look to put together a 14-man squad capable of facing Sunderland.’

The EFL have announced that clubs will be expected to play when they have 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available from their registered squad lists.

