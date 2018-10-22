Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland travel to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, October 23 knowing a win could see the Black Cats end the evening in the automatic promotion spots.

Jack Ross' side are beginning to hit top gear in their bid for League One promotion with an unbeaten five-match run by achieving three wins at two draws. Grant McCann's Doncaster won't come as an easy task, though, who sit inside the playoffs places and will leapfrog Sunderland should they record a victory.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7:45pm at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

How can I follow Doncaster v Sunderland live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.

Who is the referee?

Graham Salisbury is the man the middle. His assistants are Barry Gordon and Duncan Street.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sunderland top scorer Josh Maja could drop to the bench after picking up an ankle knock in the 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town. Glenn Loovens will just fall short of making the match day squad as he nears a return from injury.

Lynden Gooch is pushing for a start after his 54th minute introduction saw him provide the assist for Omar Beckle's own goal and Luke O'Nien first goal for the club on Saturday. Fan favourites Chris Maguire, Jack Baldwin and Lee Cattermole will likely start after proving to be three of Sunderland's most-consistent performers so far this campaign.

John Marquis is the danger man for Doncaster with nine goals in the league, assisted by the experienced James Coppinger, a former product of the Newcastle United academy. Leeds United loanee Mallik Wilks is looking to build on his first goal in five games after admitting he had become complacent due to his fine early season form.

What is the form of Doncaster and Sunderland?

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last six in all competitions where back-to-back away wins at Bradford City and Shrewsbury has lifted Ross' side to just one point off second placed Peterborough United.

On the other hand, Doncaster were previously on a four-game winning streak before consectuive losses to Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town briefly halted their progress. However, they've maintained their playoff place with a 3-2 win at Rochdale - following that up with a draw win a six-goal thriller with Gillingham.

What are the odds?

Sunderland are priced at 19/10 to win, 12/5 to draw and 7/5 to lose to the sixth placed side.