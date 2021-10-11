The Black Cats enjoyed a break from League One duty at the weekend and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the competition they are current holders of.

Victory over the young Red Devils will just about clinch a spot in the knockout phase of the competition.

But here we round-up some of the things you might have missed on Wearside and around League One today.

Sunderland Ladies manager Mel Reay to make changes for League Cup. (Photo credit: Chris Fryatt)

Reay to make changes

It was a disappointing afternoon for Sunderland Ladies as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in the first River Wear derby of the season against Durham Women.

A large crowd attended the game at Eppleton Colliery Welfare as goals from Beth Hepple and former Black Cat Mollie Lambert condemned Reay’s side to their second defeat of the season.

Defeat leaves Sunderland seventh in the Women’s Championship table but attention shifts to the Continental Cup this week as the Wearsiders travel to fellow Championship side Sheffield United in the opening round of the League Cup with Reay hinting at a number of changes for Thursday’s clash.

“We’ll rest and recover and we’ll mix it up on Thursday,” she said.

“Players who haven’t played today will play and we’ll see where the Conti Cup takes us.”

The Black Cats have been drawn into group A alongside Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool and the Blades.

Doncaster to move on from trio

Doncaster Rovers have struggled so far this season winning just two of their opening 10 games as they prop up the League One table.

And boss Richie Wellens looks set to move out a number of players at the Keepmoat Stadium including former Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic forward Omar Bogle.

Doncaster Free Press reports Bogle, along with Ed Williams and Branden Horton, may all be moved on to free up funds for Wellen to improve his squad in the January transfer window.

Bogle has featured 21 times for Donny since arriving in January but has scored just two goals as Wellens side struggle to find the answers in front of goal in League One.

