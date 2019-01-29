Doncaster Rovers boss reacts to John Marquis speculation as Sunderland striker search continues

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says the club are under no pressure to sell John Marquis this month.

Marquis is a player who has been on Sunderland's radar as they face the unenviable task of replacing Josh Maja.

The 26-year-old is the only League One player with more goals than Maja this season, scoring 16 times as Rovers launched a surprise push for the play-offs.

Marquis, alongside Gillingham forward Tom Eaves, has been linked with Sunderland on Tuesday as their pursuit of Will Grigg drags on.

McCann says there have been no enquiries yet.

“Nothing,” McCann said.

"We've heard nothing and hopefully it stays like that

“I think John wants to finish the leading goalscorer in League One. He wants to get as many goals as he can."

McCann admits that the former Millwall man could leave this summer but does not want to see any movement before then.

“I don't think anyone would stand in John's way if a massive team in the Championship came in for him at the end of the season," he said.

“Now, the club don't need to sell and the only focus is to get in that top six.

“We want to do it with John here.”