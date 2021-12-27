Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 3: Story of the day as Cats go second in League One table after convincing win at the Eco-Power Stadium
Sunderland recorded a convincing 3-0 win at Doncaster to move up to second in the League One table.
The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart converted a sixth-minute penalty following a foul on Leon Dajaku.
Sunderland were comfortable in possession for the rest of the first half before Elliot Embleton added a second when he was set up by Alex Pritchard.
The third goal came five minutes after half-time when Lynden Gooch’s cross deflected off Doncaster defender Ben Blythe for an own goal.
It’s a result which moves the Black Cats up to second in the table, though they have played more games than teams behind them.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 6) (Embleton, 41) (Blythe, own goal, 50)
Last updated: Monday, 27 December, 2021, 15:22
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans (Cirkin, 58), Neil, Dajaku, Embleton, Pritchard (Hume, 74), Stewart (Harris, 82)
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka
- Doncaster XI: Jones, Knoyle, Olowu, Blythe, Hasani (Bogle, 45) , Smith, Ravenhill (Gardner, 61), Horton, Rowe, Dodoo (Barlow, 75), Hiwula
- Subs: Dahlberg, Barlow, Williams, Cukur, Gardner, Faulkner, Bogle
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Full-time verdicts from the Eco-Power Stadium
Full-Time: Doncaster 0 Sunderland 3
Four minutes added time
Flanagan just went down after blocking a cross and looked in some discomfort.
Looks like he’ll be able to continue, though.
85’ Doyle booked
A needless yellow card for Doyle who threw the ball back into the crowd to try and slow Doncaster down following a rare attack.
82’ Harris replaces Stewart
76’ Hume scores! - but the flag is up
That was almost a memorable moment for Hume in front of the away fans.
His goal from close range is ruled out for offside, though, after Dajaku’s low cross.
75’ Final change for Doncaster
74’ Pritchard makes way
71’ No penalty
Dajaku went down in the box again but this time no penalty was given.
There wasn’t as much contact this time.
Meanwhile, Denver Hume is coming on.