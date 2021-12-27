Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 3: Story of the day as Cats go second in League One table after convincing win at the Eco-Power Stadium

Sunderland recorded a convincing 3-0 win at Doncaster to move up to second in the League One table.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 27th December 2021, 4:11 pm

The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart converted a sixth-minute penalty following a foul on Leon Dajaku.

Sunderland were comfortable in possession for the rest of the first half before Elliot Embleton added a second when he was set up by Alex Pritchard.

The third goal came five minutes after half-time when Lynden Gooch’s cross deflected off Doncaster defender Ben Blythe for an own goal.

Lynden Gooch.

It’s a result which moves the Black Cats up to second in the table, though they have played more games than teams behind them.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 3 (Stewart, 6) (Embleton, 41) (Blythe, own goal, 50)

Last updated: Monday, 27 December, 2021, 15:22

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans (Cirkin, 58), Neil, Dajaku, Embleton, Pritchard (Hume, 74), Stewart (Harris, 82)
  • Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka
  • Doncaster XI: Jones, Knoyle, Olowu, Blythe, Hasani (Bogle, 45) , Smith, Ravenhill (Gardner, 61), Horton, Rowe, Dodoo (Barlow, 75), Hiwula
  • Subs: Dahlberg, Barlow, Williams, Cukur, Gardner, Faulkner, Bogle
Monday, 27 December, 2021, 15:22

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:24

Full-time verdicts from the Eco-Power Stadium

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:23

Full-Time: Doncaster 0 Sunderland 3

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:18

Four minutes added time

Flanagan just went down after blocking a cross and looked in some discomfort.

Looks like he’ll be able to continue, though.

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:15

85’ Doyle booked

A needless yellow card for Doyle who threw the ball back into the crowd to try and slow Doncaster down following a rare attack.

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:10

82’ Harris replaces Stewart

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:04

76’ Hume scores! - but the flag is up

That was almost a memorable moment for Hume in front of the away fans.

His goal from close range is ruled out for offside, though, after Dajaku’s low cross.

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:03

75’ Final change for Doncaster

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:02

74’ Pritchard makes way

Monday, 27 December, 2021, 14:00

71’ No penalty

Dajaku went down in the box again but this time no penalty was given.

There wasn’t as much contact this time.

Meanwhile, Denver Hume is coming on.

