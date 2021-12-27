The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart converted a sixth-minute penalty following a foul on Leon Dajaku.

Sunderland were comfortable in possession for the rest of the first half before Elliot Embleton added a second when he was set up by Alex Pritchard.

The third goal came five minutes after half-time when Lynden Gooch’s cross deflected off Doncaster defender Ben Blythe for an own goal.

Lynden Gooch.

It’s a result which moves the Black Cats up to second in the table, though they have played more games than teams behind them.

