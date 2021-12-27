Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Ross Stewart penalty puts Cats ahead at the Eco-Power Stadium
Sunderland are scheduled to play six league games in 20 days starting with today’s trip to Doncaster – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 5-1 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last time out but have gone seven games unbeaten in League One.
Lee Johnson’s side are third in the table ahead of the match, yet the standings could look very different in a few weeks’ time due to the high volume of matches.
Doncaster’s last match was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Rovers camp, yet the match is set to go ahead as planned.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s 12:30pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers 0 Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 6)
Last updated: Monday, 27 December, 2021, 13:10
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Dajaku, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Cirkin, Younger, Hume, Harris, Kimpioka
- Doncaster XI: Jones, Knoyle, Olowu, Blythe, Hasani, Smith, Ravenhill, Horton, Rowe, Dodoo, Hiwula
- Subs: Dahlberg, Barlow, Williams, Cukur, Gardner, Faulkner, Bogle
40’ Neil shot goes wide
39’ Doncaster growing into the game
Doncaster are just starting to see more of the ball now, with Sunderland keeping their shape.
The hosts haven’t really threatened Hoffmann’s goal, though.
The away fans
33’ Evans urged to shoot
More good pressing from Dajaku forced Jones to clear the ball on the edge of the keeper’s area.
The goal was left open as the ball dropped to Evans who was urged to shoot from distance. His effort went over the bar, though.
30’ Dajaku almost through
24’ Important clearance from Wright
Sunderland were forced back there as Knoyle got forward from right-back.
His cross into the box was headed away by Wright who did well to cover.
19’ Sunderland pushing for a second
Sunderland have stayed on the front foot since the goal and are moving the ball well.
Pritchard has caused problems picking up pockets of space in front of Doncaster’s defence and took the ball on the half turn there.
Jones managed to turn his low effort behind for a corner.
Doncaster have also switched to a 4-2-3-1 system to match Sunderland up.
15’ Embleton shot saved
What a pass from Dan Neil to switch the play to Embleton on the left.
The latter then cut inside before shooting straight at Jones in the Doncaster goal.
Sunderland have started with what looks like a back four with Dajaku playing so high up the pitch, forcing Doncaster wing-back Horton back.
Wright is playing as the right-back.