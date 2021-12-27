The Black Cats were beaten 5-1 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last time out but have gone seven games unbeaten in League One.

Lee Johnson’s side are third in the table ahead of the match, yet the standings could look very different in a few weeks’ time due to the high volume of matches.

Doncaster’s last match was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Rovers camp, yet the match is set to go ahead as planned.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland vs Doncaster live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s 12:30pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.