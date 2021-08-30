The Black Cats have until 11pm on Tuesday to complete their business and finalise their squad for the first half of the 2021/22 season.

Here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories from around the web:

Doncaster boss eyes targets

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens.

One player who Sunderland are looking to offload before Tuesday’s deadline is striker Will Grigg.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played a league game for the Black Cats this season, with Doncaster now said to be interested in him.

According to our sister title Doncaster Free Press, Rovers have two specific targets that they are pursuing.

“We’ve got two players lined up that we’d like to bring in,” said Doncaster boss Richie Wellens after Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham.

“We have the potential to bring two players in, if we can manoeuvre things around to get them. They’ll be a huge difference to us.

“I don’t even think it’s about making the phone calls now. The phone calls have been made in the previous, in one of the cases, eight weeks or so."

Jebbison update

Sunderland were one of the clubs who were interested in a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

The Black Cats’ League One rivals Burton were also said to be tracking the highly-rated teenager.

Reports over the weekend claimed Southampton were interested in a permanent move for Jebbison, while Everton have also been credited with interest.

But according to Sky Sports News, Southampton are not trying to sign Daniel Jebbison contrary to reports.

Leeds defender tipped for loan move

Finally, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips believes Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell should leave on loan after signing a new deal at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old centre-back was linked with the Black Cats earlier this summer after playing regularly for Leeds’ under-23 side last season.

“Leeds do have a lot of cover in that area,” Phillips told Football Insider. “Maybe we could see him go out on loan now he’s signed that deal.

“He will want to play football, he needs to play really. But it’s great that he’s happy to sign and the club have rewarded him.”

