Donald Love hands Sunderland an injury boost as Jack Ross sweats over niggles

Sunderland could welcome Donald Love back into the first-team fold for the visit of Plymouth Argyle.

Love, who joined the Black Cats from Manchester United in 2016, hasn't featured since the 1-1 with Oxford United on September 1.

But Jack Ross has revealed that the versatile defender has returned to first-team training and could be handed a place in the squad against the Pilgrims.

However, with the 24-year-old having been sidelined for several months, Ross knows a comeback may be immediately forthcoming.

Love has made just four appearances for the Wearsiders this season, and would face competition for a place in the side thanks to the impressive form of Luke O'Nien among others.

"Donald Love has been back in full training for a couple of weeks," he said.

"He's been out for a long time but is back in amongst the group."

Bryan Oviedo and Chris Maguire are the only confirmed absentees for Sunderland this weekend - but the Scot is sweating on the fitness of other first-team players.

Ross is keen to look on the positive side, though, and revealed that it may only be the pair of Oviedo and Magurie missing - hinting that Love could be involved in some shape.

"For this weekend we have concerns over one or two, two or three, which naturally happens when you have as many games as we have had recently," he added.

"We don't have anything really major.

"The ones we have doubts over are ones that I would prefer not to speak about and ones that we hope will be fit.

"Being ultra-positive, we could have everyone available apart from Bryan and Chris.

"But on the other hand we could end up with two or three important players not being available.

"We'll see how the next 24 to 36 hours goes."