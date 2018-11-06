'Don't get cocky!': Sunderland fans urge Jack Ross to make this Wycombe fixture decision

Sunderland's fixture with Wycombe could be postponed due to international call-ups - and fans have delivered their verdict on whether or not the fixture should go ahead.

Jon McLaughlin was today handed a place in the Scotland national squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture and, with a further two players expected to be handed call-ups, Sunderland would have the option to postpone the game.

Sunderland fans have urged Jack Ross to make this decision

But Jack Ross has indicated that he would be keen to see the fixture played, with the Scot keen to ensure his side do not lose any ground on promotion rivals Portsmouth and Peterborough while also looking to prevent a backlog of fixtures.

The Black Cats still have a game with Blackpool to re-arrange but, despite a potential fixture backlog, fans seem keen to see the Wycombe clash postponed too.

In a poll ran on our Sunderland AFC live blog - pictured below - 64% of fans who responded said they would rather the game was cancelled with key players set to be missing.

Our poll results on whether the Sunderland v Wycombe game should go ahead

Tom Flanagan and Bryan Oviedo could be also be handed international calls, and that led to fans taking to social media to urge Jack Ross to rearrange the game.

@daveyfenwick tweeted: "Got to be called off. Will leave himself open to a lot of criticism if we lost the game. Keeper and back 4 have a good understanding at the minute and that wouldn't be the case with another keeper"

@stuartblane added: "Need best players out on the park. Don’t get too cocky. Put game off."

@MichaelBowers15 said: "I’d call Wycombe off personally. The team we’d likely have should be good enough but I wouldn’t risk it. Portsmouth don’t play that weekend (or I just couldn’t see them) so worst case scenario - Peterborough would only go a point clear of #SAFC but we’d have two games in hand."

@FingerofBungle posted: "I would probably postpone if it means we are missing McLaughlin and Flanagan. The pair of them are vital to us. Gives Cattermole another week off and some of the injured players another week of recovery."

Not everyone was keen to see the game postponed, however.

Some wanted Sunderland to maintain their recent momentum and felt that Ross had more than adequate cover for the game.

On Facebook, Gareth Hern said: "Just play it. Ruiter can play, Loovens for Flanagan, Sinclair for Gooch"

Steven Mulvaney also wanted to see the game played, adding: "keep the momentum going"

Danny Rock commented: "when you are playing well, you have to expect this, we just have to do what we can"

On Twitter, @B4RK3R7 said: "Roll the dice and trust Ruiter in nets for a game .."

What would you do? Have your say in the comments below or by tweeting us @sunechosafc.