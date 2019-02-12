'Dire, negative football!': Sunderland fans vent their frustration after ANOTHER league draw

Have your say

Sunderland fans were forced to endure another draw on home soil as the Black Cats shared the spoils with Blackpool - and they've been quick to react.

Jack Baldwin's late leveller secured a point for Jack Ross' side as they failed to make their dominance count against the Seasiders.

Sunderland fans have vented their frustrations following the draw with Blackpool

The result sees Sunderland continue their poor run in front of goal, with the side not netting twice in a league fixture since December 15.

And several fans have voiced their frustrations over this on social media - while others are keen to remain positive in what they feel is a minor blip.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@guitarsmiller said: "Ah well ... perhaps it's going to be the hard way once again"

@SAFC_NYorkshire drew the positives, posting: "It’s another point and still unbeaten at home. Onwards and upwards...hopefully."

@wdt0_0 commented: "We wanted a team to work hard and give everything or the shirt. Well tonight you can’t doubt the effort and graft. Some people have very short memories"

@jlawson1993 added: "Can’t beat Blackpool at Home. Cant wait to lose in the play off semis"

@LeighWarin tweeted: "Embarrassing how weak we are."

@RossSanderson25 said: "So negative, so lacking in attacking ideas, so lucky to get a point, we are very poor, it’s very worrying, our players never seem to have space"

@fiona2608 commented: "Griggs missed chances will haunt my dreams"

@RokerPark150705 added: "The wheels have definitely come off for #SAFC in terms of winning automatic promotion.."

@DavidNunn73 posted: "Not good enough again. That’ll be automatic promotion spots gone. We’ve completely bottled this recently."

@tmalbrghtn tweeted: "Defended Jack Ross to the hilt but you cant defend that today. Same issues as previous weeks. Long ball doesnt work. Overloading wide areas constantly, no drive forward in midfield & we’re so slow we just end up with players watching other players do nothing"

@SAFC1879_ said: "Ross is also massively underperforming. Dire football, no clue how to break teams down"