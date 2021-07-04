'Different class': Ex-Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway earns rave reviews during trial with League One rivals

Galloway made just eight appearances for the Black Cats during an unsuccessful loan spell from Everton during the 2017/18 season.

He struggled to hold down a place in the team during a season in which Sunderland were relegated to League One.

He later went on to join Championship side Luton Town but, having been released in the summer, is now searching for a new club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Galloway

The 25-year-old has spent the early weeks of pre-season training with Plymouth Argyle and has made a quick impression on manager Ryan Lowe – who says he is doing his chances of earning a permanent stay no harm.

“He has been great,” said Lowe, speaking to Plymouth Live after Argyle’s win at Plymouth Parkway – in which Galloway scored.

"His fitness is coming on. You can see today he was a lot stronger.

"He will continue to get stronger and fitter with us over the next week or so. His professionalism has been different class, so long may that continue.

"He's a fantastic player,” he continued.

"To be fair to him, his attitude has been different class.

"He was with us the back end of last season so he knew what we were about, knew what we were trying to build. He couldsn't wait to get back down here pre-season.

"He's here to earn a contract and if he continues to perform the way we know he can then he will be fine.

"What we have got to do with Brendan, we have got to monitor him and we have got to manage him. He does his off work programme all the time to keep in good nick.

"But you don't play in the Premier League 16 or 17 times if you are not a good player, and then in the Championship.

"We know what he's about. Hopefully we can keep him fit and hopefully he can be a part of Argyle going forward. We will just keep working with him, keep building him up and see where it goes."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.