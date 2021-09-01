Jack Diamond headed out on loan to former club Harrogate Town in League Two as Will Grigg departed to join Rotherham United.

And the Black Cats were able to get two deals over the line with Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann joining on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all also arrived at the Stadium of Light over the past couple of months.

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying about this summer’s business:

@Adamdoran97: “Excellent window imo. Didn't buy for the sake of buying players. Didn't get messed about by agents and clubs, went for quality over quantity and it looks to be paying off. I'm confident Dajaku and Hoffman will be good signings given the rest of our window.

Also got Grigg out.”

@Ridderz86: “On paper decent. Still proceed with caution but as we are playing well and winning there is no need to rush them into the team. At least they all seem keen and hungry to be here.”

@jcorbett12: “Too early to know for certain, but on face value I’d say a solid 8.”

@Keiith_C_1971: “I guess the best thing about it is the unknown. All these players have real potential, IMO that’s better than signing the likes of Graham and previous recent signings.”

